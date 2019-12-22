CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $628.55.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $604.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group has a one year low of $315.85 and a one year high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

