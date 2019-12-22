CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD-B) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD-B) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19, 2,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

CRD-B Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRD-B)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CRD-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRD-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.