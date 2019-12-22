CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $148.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,352,000 after acquiring an additional 207,370 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,357,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,822,000 after purchasing an additional 99,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,629,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,773,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,201,000 after purchasing an additional 329,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,992,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 404,726 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $103.21 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 87.59%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

