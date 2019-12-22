Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 3,954 Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $60,772.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,356,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,230 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $18,819.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,833 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $28,081.56.

On Monday, December 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $156,900.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,942 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $152,311.44.

On Friday, November 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $154,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $160,800.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,924 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $113,484.36.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,919 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $30,224.25.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,600,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $22,928,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $16.65 on Friday. Legacy Housing Corp has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $396.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

