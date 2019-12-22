DAEX Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. DAEX has a total market cap of $997,311.00 and $184,026.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.21 or 0.06677856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001414 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

