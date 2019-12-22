Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin Sells 1,000 Shares

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 1,000 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $283,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $288.59 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $192.83 and a 1 year high of $289.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.74.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 51.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Daily Journal by 120.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Daily Journal in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Daily Journal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Daily Journal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.