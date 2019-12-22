Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.55

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.55 and traded as high as $50.24. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $529.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $83.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 223,193 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 454,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after buying an additional 324,657 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.