Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $889.07 Million

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to post $889.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $924.40 million and the lowest is $850.00 million. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $853.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,340,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 27,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

