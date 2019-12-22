Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 525,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,175,000.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 569,000 shares of company stock worth $15,258,760 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $1,040,051,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $28,600,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,685,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,173,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

