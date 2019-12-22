DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

DBVT stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $859.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

