Deanna H. Lund Sells 7,803 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $142,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $146,150.19.

On Monday, October 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $150,597.90.

KTOS opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $3,935,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $7,972,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

