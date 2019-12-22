Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCPH. ValuEngine cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH opened at $67.18 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $902,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,565 shares of company stock worth $11,796,640. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after buying an additional 2,557,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 311,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.