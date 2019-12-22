DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. DGSE Companies shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 23,094 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DGSE Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Allison M. Destefano bought 21,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $31,738.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,285 shares in the company, valued at $33,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 23,739 shares of company stock worth $34,679 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DGSE Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of DGSE Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE)

DGSE Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

