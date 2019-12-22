DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,579,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,519,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,376,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,291,000 after buying an additional 1,920,593 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 414.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 1,849,787 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.