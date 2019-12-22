Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

DCOM stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $153,295. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after acquiring an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

