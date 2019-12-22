Distil (LON:DIS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 2.30

News articles about Distil (LON:DIS) have been trending positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a coverage optimism score of 2.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

DIS opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Friday. Distil has a 12 month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.59 ($0.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

About Distil

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

