Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Announces GBX 2.25 Dividend

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DC stock opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.93) on Friday. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29.

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

DC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dixons Carphone to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 159.17 ($2.09).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.