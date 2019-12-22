Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $333.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $333.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Longbow Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $293.46.

NYSE DPZ opened at $292.00 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

