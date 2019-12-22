Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 164,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $1,860,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $78,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,387. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 6,595.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 649,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at $3,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

