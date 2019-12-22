Douglas J.R. Jamieson Sells 9,570 Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.72, for a total transaction of C$207,907.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,514,399.33.

CIX stock opened at C$21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.18. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$16.47 and a 52 week high of C$22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$527.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

CIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

