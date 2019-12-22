DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $353.97

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $353.97 and traded as high as $396.10. DS Smith shares last traded at $391.30, with a volume of 3,819,166 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMDS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 406.25 ($5.34).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 379.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 354.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01.

In other news, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total value of £573 ($753.75). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 93,861 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.54), for a total value of £323,820.45 ($425,967.44).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

