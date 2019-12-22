Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.46.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE:EXP opened at $90.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,868 shares of company stock worth $3,810,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.