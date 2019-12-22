Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.74

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $124.74 and traded as high as $133.96. Eastgroup Properties shares last traded at $133.96, with a volume of 8,103 shares.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.86.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,270,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

