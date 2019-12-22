EBCoin (EBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,635.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, EBCoin has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $7,635.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01202199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

