Elastos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $862,189.00 (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00020490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX, Kucoin and Huobi. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $25.24 million and approximately $862,189.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01202199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,245,156 coins and its circulating supply is 17,074,595 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Huobi and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

