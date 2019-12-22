Electricite de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.43

Shares of Electricite de France SA (EPA:EDF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.43 and traded as low as $9.80. Electricite de France shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 4,176,240 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.35 and a 200 day moving average of €10.42.

Electricite de France Company Profile (EPA:EDF)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

