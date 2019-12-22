Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $116.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LLY. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.41.

LLY stock opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other news, SVP Anne E. White acquired 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,840.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,303,154 shares valued at $154,388,197. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

