Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Trading Down 0.8%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63, 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18.

About Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

