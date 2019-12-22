Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $392.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

