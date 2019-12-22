Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $315.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $320.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $297.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $235.51 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.05%.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.