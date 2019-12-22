Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

ESTA opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 96.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

