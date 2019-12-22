Ether Zero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $120,548.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and EXX. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $120,548.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.01807340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 208,830,434 coins and its circulating supply is 166,801,021 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

