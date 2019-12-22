Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AQUA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.14.

AQUA opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.30 and a beta of 1.73. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,855.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

