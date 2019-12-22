Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,460.24

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,460.24 and traded as high as $2,578.00. Experian shares last traded at $2,557.00, with a volume of 2,057,632 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Experian to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,404.44 ($31.63).

The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion and a PE ratio of 32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,470.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,461.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

