Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XOG. Stephens cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.80. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,548,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,035 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 11,714,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 514,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,312,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after buying an additional 150,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,787,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after buying an additional 3,322,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,972,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,395 shares in the last quarter.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

