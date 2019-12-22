EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EZPW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 6.65. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 373.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EZCORP by 320.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EZCORP by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.