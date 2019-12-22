F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.18.

FFIV stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.80. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,925,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 824.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,026,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

