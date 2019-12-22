FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns Hold Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.88.

NYSE:FDX opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average of $158.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,385,950. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

