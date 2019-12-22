FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $170.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Edward Jones downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.88.

NYSE FDX opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,950. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in FedEx by 2,614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 3,370,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,177 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $84,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2,287.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

