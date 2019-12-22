FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FedEx to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.88.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day moving average is $158.61. FedEx has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,385,950. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $36,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.