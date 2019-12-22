FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $167.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FedEx to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.88.

FDX opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,385,950. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

