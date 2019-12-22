Financial Contrast: ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.57% -15.21% 3.32% ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A 36.40% 1.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 1 0 0 2.00 ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.21%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $779.34 million 0.10 $4.24 million ($0.80) -4.16 ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

