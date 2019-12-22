First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $654.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. First Bancshares has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $35.07.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 57.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

