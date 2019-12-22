First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,526,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.