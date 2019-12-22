First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.07

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.07 and traded as high as $53.32. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 3,923 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,351,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 75,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

