G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 214,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 46,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after buying an additional 599,647 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.50 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.