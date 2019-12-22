Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GCI. ValuEngine raised Gannett from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE GCI opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Gannett has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $376.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Gannett had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gannett will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Gannett by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Gannett by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Gannett by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

