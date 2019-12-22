GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading Down 10.3%

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s share price dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

About GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

