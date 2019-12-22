Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $3.79 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and The Rock Trading. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $2.73 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00186765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.01201569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,764,006 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

