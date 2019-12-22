GET Protocol (GET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,042.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $33,042.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.04 or 0.06680216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

